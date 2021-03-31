If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A member of the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines pins a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin on veteran Mike Hallmark of Seguin during a ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the SS American Memorial in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Veterans who participated in a Vietnam War Commemoration pose for a group photo Saturday, March 27, 2021, in front of the SS American Memorial in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Gene Overstreet places a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin on a veteran as part of a Vietnam War Commemoration ceremony Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Vietnam veteran Ken Waffle has been fighting for decades.
He fought for his country in the Vietnam War and fought upon his return home for acceptance from a country full of people who were against America’s participation in the civil conflict. Waffle, of Seguin, fought back tears Saturday as he finally got the welcome he thought he and his comrades during the war deserved.
