Seguin ISD is preparing to put its Lizzie Burgess campus on the market.
The school board gave Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez the green light to move forward with listing the property for sale.
Tuesday’s action was a formality, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Tony Hillberg said.
“Board policy dictates that in order for the district to offer a vacant property for sale, it needs to be deemed as no longer usable by the district,” he said. “That is in harmony with the recommendation that was presented previously regarding the long term plan for the district moving forward.”
The move comes more than a year after the facilities committee recommended the district sell the Burgess and Juan Seguin campuses.
“The feedback that we received from our facilities committee … was that the district had in its possession too many vacant properties that were still an expense for the district, therefore falling to taxpayers,” Gutierrez said.
In May, the district began negotiating the sale of the Juan Seguin property to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. Those negotiations continue, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said.
“We’re making progress on Juan Seguin, and now that we are getting closer to selling that property, we’re going to focus our energy on Burgess,” Gutierrez said. “That property has been of good use to the school district for a very long time. It is now in a condition that is no longer of use to us as a district.”
For a year, the facilities committee met and visited each of the district’s facilities. With the assistance of San Antonio-based Pfluger Associates Architects, the committee created one-, three-, five- and 10-year plans for the district’s facilities.
The assessment on the Burgess campus showed a portion of the property is in the 100-year floodplain, has drainage and access issues throughout, is two lots separated by a residential street, is non-ADA compliant and is too small to serve as a typical campus.
Classrooms, offices and other facilities are accessed by an exterior breezeway, the buildings have hazardous materials present in older construction, there is wood rot in the roof, and the building is not compliant with energy standards.
Additionally, the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and technology would need complete overhauls, and the structure has signs of rotting and wear.
The campus is located on 2.1925 acres near downtown Seguin along the banks of Walnut Branch on the city’s hike and bike trail.
“It is on some really prime real estate, and if someone is looking to utilize that building for something other than a school, there is certainly potential to go in and renovate,” Gutierrez said. “It is also in a very attractive location. Burgess was not vacant up until recently, but now that Saegert is operational, there is no longer any operations taking place at Burgess.”
The board unanimously approved authorizing the superintendent to list the property on the market following a motion by Trustee Ben Amador and a second by Trustee Linda Duncan.
