A Texas mermaid is making a splash at the Seguin Wave Pool this weekend.
Seguin Parks and Recreation is bringing Mermaid Nia for Mermaid Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Wave Pool
“On Sunday we’ll have Nia the Mermaid swimming around. People will be able to take photos with her, so there’ll be an hour of meet and greet,” Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Crystal Miranda said. “They will be able to have some swim time with a mermaid. The only thing that we ask is that the kids and people do not hang on her. It should be fun.”
The children will get to make their own seashell necklaces at some stations set up, Miranda said.
Seguin Parks and Recreation invited Nia last summer to the Wave Pool for Mermaid Day and the event was a huge success, Miranda said.
“We had a lot of people say they wanted to see it happen again. We had a great turnout with about 175 people showing up last year. And so we wanted to go ahead and bring it back to those who may not have had the opportunity to make it last year,” she said. “We’re actually offering the event twice this year. We will have one in August before school starts.”
Since Nia’s visit was announced on social media, Seguin Public Information Office Jennifer Sourdellia said they’ve gotten a huge response from the community.
The department first learned about Nia when she was a part of the Irma Lewis Outdoor Learning Center’s Just for Kids fishing event about two years ago, Miranda said.
Guests will still need to pay regular admission into the Wave Pool, however, it allows them to get in early since the pool normally opens at 1 p.m.
Children 0 to 3 years old are free; 4 to 11 years old are $4; 12 to 59-year-olds are $5 and adults 60 and over are $4.
“This is a good family-friendly event that we’re offering for the kids to come out and I hope that they enjoy it,” Miranda said.
