Consuelo Robles was surrounded by her three children with a quilt, bible and the key to her future in her hand as she wiped tears of joy from her face on Saturday afternoon.
Robles had just officially become a homeowner with the help of the Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity.
“I’m so excited. Me siento muy feliz (I feel very happy),” Robles said as she wiped her face. “It’s emotional. Estoy llorando (I’m crying) all the time.”
Volunteers, members of GVHFH, friends and family all rallied around Robles, congratulating her on the new home, known as “The Carrie Davenport House,” following its dedication ceremony.
“This is a wonderful day for Habitat and for this wonderful family here who has just really worked hard,” GVHFH President Pam Sagebiel said during the ceremony. “Consuelo is really proof that three times is a charm because she had applied three times. She made it the third time. She has really hung in there and persisted. We are so proud of her that she hung in there. She won us all over when we did her home visit. We are delighted that she was able to work with us through this house.”
An employee for Tyson for 11 years, Robles first heard about Habitat for Humanity three years ago when she initially applied. Robles discovered her family had finally been selected as a Habitat partner family last December after never losing hope.
For the last six months, Robles has volunteered every Thursday and Saturday to help acrue the required sweat equity along with her children Marcella, Yulissa and Angel.
“You hear it over and over and if you haven’t already it was such the honor to work beside Consuelo and just to see the progress,” GVHFH Family Selection Committee Chair Kendra Pacheco said. “She’s been here since day one and is ultimately the advocate for what a partner should be. She served more than her hours that she needed. It was just a blessing to see her and the kids come along.”
During the ceremony, Robles was presented with a bible from GVHFH; she and her children each received a quilt from the New Braunfels Quilt Guild and the key to their new home. Cesareo Guadrrama, of G4 Plumbing, also gifted Robles a glass bottle from the Owen Illinois Glass Company as well as a glass milk bottle from a local dairy farm that used to be in McQueeney. They were all items his crew found while working on the plumbing in the home.
Robles’ home is GVHFH’s 28th home and is named after Carrie Davenport, who was influential in GVHFH and passed away February 2017.
Carrie Davenport’s son, Ted Davenport, was in attendance at Saturday’s ceremony and congratulated Robles.
“I wish my mom can be here today as part of this celebration and dedication of your new home. She would be so proud and delighted for you,” he said as he read a letter he wrote on behalf of his mother. “My mother spent several years on the Habitat for Humanity board and was part of the selection team. She loved the people of Seguin and wanted the very best for these people. I know she would be thrilled for you and pleased with the work you put in your house.”
