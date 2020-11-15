In the empty lot across the street from the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum, a large “M” was propped up on the metal fence. A group of about 60 Seguin High School seniors clamored as close as they safely could to the metal letter — without crossing the caution tape keeping them a safe distance away — as a pair of parents began igniting the fire while the Alma Mata and class songs played on a speaker.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed up the way schools do things, it didn’t stop these seniors from celebrating a beloved, Matador tradition — the Burning “M” during the community pep rally.

Katy O’Bryan is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at katy.obryan@seguingazette.com .

