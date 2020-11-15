If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin High School Student Body President Kamdyn Holt takes a selfie with another senior during a special seniors-only homecoming celebration on Nov. 12, 2020 across from the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum.
Seguin High School seniors watch as volunteer parents light the “M” during a special seniors-only homecoming celebration on Nov. 12, 2020 across from the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum.
Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin High School seniors pose together in front of the burning “M” during a special seniors-only homecoming celebration on Nov. 12, 2020 across from the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum.
Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette
The “M” sits ablaze during a special seniors-only homecoming celebration on Nov. 12, 2020 across from the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum.
In the empty lot across the street from the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum, a large “M” was propped up on the metal fence. A group of about 60 Seguin High School seniors clamored as close as they safely could to the metal letter — without crossing the caution tape keeping them a safe distance away — as a pair of parents began igniting the fire while the Alma Mata and class songs played on a speaker.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed up the way schools do things, it didn’t stop these seniors from celebrating a beloved, Matador tradition — the Burning “M” during the community pep rally.
