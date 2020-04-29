There is a stigma that comes with being a victim of sexual assault.
It’s one that a local sexual assault nurse examiner is hoping to break.
Deborah Aponte is a registered nurse at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. While she serves as a full time cardiologist nurse, she is part of a team of nurses who specialize as SANE nurses.
“I think people think it’s their fault and that they asked for it because they wore that tight-fitted dress or wore shorts or look too happy,” she said. “There is that stigma that comes with it that makes victims afraid to come forward. There needs to be less judgement. People need to know it’s not your fault. It is a devastating experience and nobody asks to be violated.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in every 5 women in the U.S. are victims of sexual assault.
One of every 10 victims are male, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics.
“Nobody asks to be violated, whether you are a male, a female, a child, an adolescent, young adult or older person,” Aponte said.
Aponte, along with Isabel Downs and Morgan Starr, specialize in conducting sexual assault examinations and offering comprehensive care for victims of sexual assault or sexual abuse.
“That includes preforming a comprehensive forensic examination, demonstrating the ability to be an expert witness in a court of law and be an advocate for that patient and their loved ones,” Aponte said.
Each of the team members comes from a different background and speciality in nursing, but all are certified SANE nurses, Aponte said.
“We have committed to doing this specialty,” she said. “It is a calling. You have to be a special type of person and a special type of nurse to do these sexual assault examinations and be able to be apathetic and sympathetic and dedicated.”
SANE nurses have two types of cases — acute and chronic.
Acute cases are reported and examined within 120 hours after the assault. Chronic cases are the pediatric cases that are reported after the 120 hours, Aponte said.
“Within that 120 hours, that is the best time to collect that evidence,” she said.
When a case of sexual assault or abuse is reported, it’s not just the SANE nurses that are notified. Law enforcement and a victim’s advocate are called in as well, Aponte said.
When the appointment is scheduled, an examination room is set up and all of the paperwork is put together, Aponte said.
“We’ll bring them in and explain what we’re going to do, provide them with a safe comfortable environment and let them know that we are here for them and whatever they say is confidential,” she said. “All the information and evidence that we collect is confidential.”
Once the exam is complete, the nurses write a report and send the collected evidence to a lab for further analysis, Aponte said.
The patients are given the opportunity to receive testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, and given pregnancy tests.
“If by chance they don’t want to be treated, but are willing to get tested, we’ll notify them of their results and give them a script to get a prescription from the pharmacy,” she said. “It all depends on the patient. If they want to get tested and not the treatment, we honor that. We don’t want to re-victimize our patients. Our goal is to treat our patients and give them competent care, give them the resources they need to get through the situation and not re-victimize them.”
Each nurse has his or her own opinion of what they see is the hardest part of being a SANE nurse, but for Aponte it is the children who are sexually assaulted or abused.
“In my point of view, the hardest part about this job is taking care of pediatric patients, especially those who have been victimized by someone in their family,” she said. “These are children, they’re babies, and their family is supposed to be there to keep them safe and protect them against any harm. If you have a child who has been victimized by someone in their family, that trust is gone.”
It’s also hard to see those who are victims of human trafficking and sex trafficking, Aponte said.
“They’ve already been victimized before and it is difficult for them to see that this does not define who you are,” she said.
Aponte wants victims to know they are not alone and there is someone out there willing to listen and to help them.
“Don’t be afraid to open up and don’t stay silent, because there is help,” she said. “A lot of sexual assault victims don’t come forward and they’re afraid, they’re ashamed, especially if they’re in the population that have been trafficked, that are involved in prostitution for whatever reason. If you don’t open up and stay silent, this traumatic experience can linger over a lifetime and that is what we don’t want.”
Aponte said the team at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is committed to being that voice for victims.
“The SANE nurses here at Guadalupe Regional are dedicated to our patients and we’re dedicated to giving that patient the best possible care,” she said. “We want to catch this early, promote early detection and intervention to increase positive outcomes in individuals’ lives.”
