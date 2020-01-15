The barns at the Seguin Events Complex will fill up as area children put their 4-H and FFA projects on display.
The Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show begins Wednesday and ends on Saturday with the premium auction.
The event officially kicks off show season for the children in Guadalupe County. This year judges will see about 1,475 entries of animals, baked goods, handiworks, photos and agricultural mechanics projects, GCYS President Dustin Morgenroth said.
“They students will come to the show and get their projects judged on different characteristics,” he said. “From that, we sell 75% of the entries in a premium auction on Saturday. That money helps these kids fund their future projects and maybe put some money away for college.”
In the livestock show, students will present their steers, pigs, goats, lambs, chickens, turkeys and rabbits.
In the show ring, the students will display these projects they’ve worked with for several months, Morgenroth said.
“Showing is really a good opportunity for the kids to get involved, learn responsibility with taking on projects,” he said. “Some of these people have had steers for eight to 12 months. It takes a lot of work for these kids to get these animals ready for show. You have some projects that are shorter like rabbits, broilers take about six weeks, turkeys are like a four-month project, pigs and goats are a four- to five-month project.”
Morgenroth, who serves as a judge at several other shows across the state, said it’s easy to tell when students spend long hours working with their projects.
“There is a direct correlation to the amount of time these kids spend with their projects to how good they do,” he said. “The ones that spend the most time and work the hardest at it will typically be your top performing at the stock shows. The ones that put the minimal effort that barely feed and water them enough, they’re just not going to have near the quality of animal.”
The same goes for the homemaking entries, baked goods and ag mechanic projects, Morgenroth said.
“This teaches the kids responsibility and work ethic,” he said. “You get what you put in it. It is a great opportunity to learn leadership examples. It forces children to be sociable, get off the phones, put down the technology. They have to talk to people, communicate, take care of the things they need to do to get their entries in.”
While the students take their projects to the auction ring on Saturday, they don’t necessarily have to part with them.
Some of the larger animals will move on to the major shows.
The event is open for the public to attend, and Morgenroth encourages everyone to come out and support the children, either by cheering them on in the show ring or placing a bid at the auction.
“Anyone is welcome to walk up and register as a buyer. They can do it the day of the event,” he said.
