If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Ophthalmologists Sharron Acosta and Joseph Kavanagh, owners of Eye Associates of South Texas, show off some of the advanced equipment that helps the husband-wife duo offer top-notch vision care to Seguinites on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at their offices in Seguin.
Dr. Sharron Acosta (from left), founder of Eye Associates of South Texas, demonstrates use of a conrneal topographer that maps the curvature of a cornea, with the help of employee Sally Guess on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, inside Eye Associates of Seguin's offices on Court Street in Seguin.
Ophthalmologists Sharron Acosta and Joseph Kavanagh, owners of Eye Associates of South Texas, show off some of the advanced equipment that helps the husband-wife duo offer top-notch vision care to Seguinites on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at their offices in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Patients are seated in the socially-distanced waiting area Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Eye Associates of South Texas, which is celebrating 20 years of service, on Court Street in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dr. Sharron Acosta (from left), founder of Eye Associates of South Texas, demonstrates use of a conrneal topographer that maps the curvature of a cornea, with the help of employee Sally Guess on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, inside Eye Associates of Seguin's offices on Court Street in Seguin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.