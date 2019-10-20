Alexandra Knoll watched as her daughter, Allie Knoll, 9, harnessed up and then shimmied up a rock wall in Central Park on Saturday.
“We just got here and the climbing wall was the first thing we saw, so we decided to do it,” she said.
The rock wall was just one of many activities children and families could enjoy as part of the 11th Annual Kids Day in the Park hosted by Connections Individual and Family Services.
Kellie Stallings, executive director, said she expected around 2000 people attended the event that had something for everyone to enjoy.
“The children have really enjoyed listening to the music, and we have quite a few walking around with pumpkins painted or making creatures out of apples, climbing the rock wall, you name it,” she said.
When Allie finished the rock climb, she said it was fun and a little hard to do. Knoll said they looked forward to checking out more activities.
“Now we’ll go get some cotton candy, and go around and do everything,” she said.
Simone Maria attended with her family and said they were having a good time.
“It’s wonderful that they have so many activities for all of the kids here,” she said. “Lots of things to do, and it’s a beautiful day. I heard last year it rained, so we’re very happy that this time everything worked out.”
Maria also taught Zumba to children at the Central Park band stand Saturday morning.
“They enjoyed it a lot,” she said. “They were jumping around and loved it. There were many talented children too, they were good at moving.”
Maria’s daughter, Lila Maria, 4, also enjoyed the activities, she said.
“We danced together with the kids and then Lila continued with the bouncing castle, decorated pumpkins, and she is all over the place. She’s enjoying the day,” she said.
In addition to the fun activities, families also had the chance to learn about resources available to them, Stallings said.
“Life can sometimes be difficult and having that extra support is something that every family needs,” she said. “The event allows families the opportunity to know what resources are out there in the community and to have fun at the same time.”
GVEC, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Alligator Dental, The Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center, Camp Gladiator and Texas WIC were some of the organizations that hosted booths for guests to visit.
“The fire department is also here and the police department is here,” Stallings said. “Everybody is pitching in together to get involved.”
Founded in 1981, Connections Individual and Family Services helps provide social services to youth and their families, as well as help them make connections to other organizations, businesses or agencies that might be able to offer assistance, she said.
The organization offers free counseling, curriculum-based education in schools to prevent substance abuse and operates an emergency shelter for youth who have ran away, experienced family conflict or are in the foster care system.
“We’re just one of the resources, but part of our name ‘Connections Individual and Family’ is really helping the community connect with resources and for the resources to work together as much as they can to maximize what we can offer for our community,” she said.
Stallings hoped those who came out enjoyed spending time with their family.
“That family foundation is so important,” she said. “We’re excited, and I think everybody’s having a good time. It’s also great weather.”
She also hoped they learned about resources available to them, she said.
“I hope they’re more aware of what is out there, so if there is a time they should need help, then it’s available for them,” she said. “If they don’t feel they need help, they might also want to get involved. There’s plenty of non-profits and agencies here that could use their help if they get involved.”
For more information about Connections, call 844-629-6571 to speak with Kellie Stallings or Megan Dupree, or visit www.connectionsnonprofit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.