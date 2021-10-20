If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Pallets with about 3,000 bags to be given to foster children when they have nothing in which to carry their belongings are unloaded by a group of volunteers and the county fire marshal after passage from the Houston area to Guadalupe County on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Schertz.
Diane Anderson-Glover, vice president of the Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board, shows off one of the new bags being housed locally to provide to agencies that help foster children so the kids will have something nice in which to carry their belongings on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Schertz.
Members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club on their bikes escort an 18-wheeler truck driven by another member and filled with thousands of bags for foster children to a Guadalupe County building for storage Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Schertz.
Floyd Kittle and Greg Volek, members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Mototrcycle Club, help unload a pallet of bags for foster children they escorted and drove from Houston to Guadalupe County on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Schertz.
County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder (left) works with members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club to transfer a pallet of bags the group transported from the Houston Area to Guadalupe County to benefit foster children Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Schertz.
While members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club unload a truck full of bags for foster children, Diane Anderson-Glover, president of the Region 8 Council of Child Welfare Boards, records a video surrounding movement of the bags Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Schertz.
Floyd Kittle (left) and Greg Volek, members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, move into storage a pallet filled with bags to be distributed to foster children as Diane Anderson-Glover, Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board vice president, looks on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Schertz.
Entering and navigating the foster care system is challenging enough for children, but doing so with all of one’s possessions stuffed into a trash bag or something similar can do even further damage to a young person’s psyche.
Day 1 Bags works to eliminate some unnecessary pressure by offering youth going into the system new bags that carry with them little to no stigma. A group of volunteers and foster care workers hooked up recently to bring hundreds of the bags to the area for children in need.
