Entering and navigating the foster care system is challenging enough for children, but doing so with all of one’s possessions stuffed into a trash bag or something similar can do even further damage to a young person’s psyche.

Day 1 Bags works to eliminate some unnecessary pressure by offering youth going into the system new bags that carry with them little to no stigma. A group of volunteers and foster care workers hooked up recently to bring hundreds of the bags to the area for children in need.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.