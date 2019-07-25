A new mobile food trailer off State Highway 46 is getting a little groovy with its barbecue dishes.
Decked out in red, white and blue tie-dye with Texas and peace sign emblems on the front, GroovyQ is the latest mobile food eatery to drive into Seguin with its slow-cooked meats and made-from-scratch side dishes.
The new business was started by brothers Johnny and Jerry Warren and their friend Paul Dickson who all share a love of cooking and the food industry.
“Johnny is actually the pitmaster. Jerry and I worked together out of Atlanta at Waffle House for 10 years,” Dickson said. “We were both operations people, so between the two of us we have about 65 years of restaurant operation.”
While the trio initially had plans to open a free-standing restaurant, they felt a mobile food trailer was instead the way to go, Dickson said.
“We were talking about the brick and mortar restaurant, but then we started thinking about how are we going to do parking and a number of other things,” Dickson said. “Plus with this food truck, we could be mobile. If there is a national disaster, we could go there and feed people to give back.”
For now, the plan is to stay parked at 2486 N. State Highway 46 right beside Angel Pest Control to serve up their dishes Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until they are sold out of food, Dickson said.
“The plan is to be permanently here in Seguin. We want to try to figure out the seasonality. If it’s slow here, then we might travel to somewhere else,” Dickson said. “We don’t want to move this thing though because it’s a big size rig.”
As for their menu, it offers the options of ordering plates, sandwiches, meats by the pound and large orders to go. Customers can choose from brisket, sausage, pulled pork, pork loin, ribs and chicken. Smoked beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese and potato salad are some of the side options.
“The menu is very, very, very simple. Something we did want to introduce was pulled pork. That’s predominate in other areas of the country, but not here,” Dickson said. “So again, we want to get ahead of the curve. We also do a beer can chicken and mac and cheese. Our ribs are phenomenal as well.”
All items on the menu are dishes that Johnny and Jerry have worked to perfect for years, Dickson said.
“Johnny has been working with spices and honing his skills. He has four different spices that we use for each meat. It might be that it has cumin, coriander — something specific for that meat,” Dickson said. “The sauces are also Johnny’s idea. He’s been working on his sauces for years. Everything on that menu is made from scratch every day.”
The coleslaw recipe is something Jerry came up with years ago, Dickson said.
“All of our sandwiches come with coleslaw. It’s not a mayonnaise-based coleslaw, but it’s rice wine vinegar,” he said. “That acidity combined with the coleslaw is just a sweet and sour savory taste. It’s wonderful. That recipe is something Jerry invented and he worked on it for a long time.”
Everything is slow-cooked in the trailer’s smoker, including the mac and cheese and beans, but not the coleslaw, he said.
“The smoker is by Southern Pride and it holds up to 1,400 pounds of meat. This is the largest smoker they produce,” Dickson said. “The thought was if we had one that was smaller then we couldn’t cook enough, but if you have the biggest you can always cook less.”
The Southern Pride smoker was put to test Saturday when GroovyQ had its a pre-opening party.
“When we had our pre-opening it was completely full. We produced and gave away hundreds of pounds of meat,” Dickson said.
The event attracted about 200 people, Dickson said.
“We didn’t just pull it off. We had our friend Scott (Johnson) come out from Wisconsin to help us out,” Dickson said. “My daughter and her husband came out to help us out. We had another couple that owns a restaurant in Dallas. They came down here and let someone run the restaurant so they could help us out.”
When the windows to the trailer opened for business at 11:05 on Saturday morning, Johnson said there already was a line of 10 people waiting to try the barbecue.
“The line grew longer and never shrunk. It shocked me, but it was nice to see because it was only word of mouth,” Johnson said. “Everyone commented that the meats were amazing. The tables were nice because everyone was sitting like family seating. Most people stayed and ate outside and some people took it to go.”
In place of sales, GroovyQ accepted donations for the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center.
“We raised $1,500 for the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center. We’re very excited about that. Christy (Williams), the executive director, gave us a tour and we were more excited when we left,” Dickson said. “It was a very humbling experience. So we’re very honored to be able to give back.”
GroovyQ is open for business at 11 a.m. until they sell out Wednesday through Sunday.
“We’re glad to be here. We’re very grateful to this city for supporting us and the neighbors that have helped us.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groovyquetx .
