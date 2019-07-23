A Guadalupe County native is coming back home to help head up a local nonprofit organization.
Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity recently announced Madeline Zwicke as the group’s first executive director, a role she will begin filling as of July 29.
“We are excited Madeline is ‘coming home’ to provide executive leadership for Guadalupe Valley Habitat,” GVHFH President Pam Sagebiel said. “She has an outstanding record of success in raising funds and recruiting and managing volunteers at Bryan/College Station Habitat.”
With Zwicke’s skills, GVHFH will have the opportunity to build more houses annually, expand its footprint and potentially start a home repair program within the next three years, Sagebiel said.
Zwicke, who has been at the Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity since 2013, expressed excitement to take the reins as the first executive director for GVHFH.
“I am honored to be chosen as GVHFH’s first executive director and excited to help the affiliate achieve its ambitious goals,” Zwicke said. “I’m very impressed with the affiliate’s record of home building in Seguin over the past 26 years and with the Habitat Store downtown.”
Zwicke graduated from Marion High School in 2009 before going off to Texas A&M University and graduating in 2011. For the last six years, she’s been the volunteer and community outreach manager at Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity.
“I’ve just always wanted to help people and I’m really passionate about Habitat’s mission of everyone deserving a decent place to call home and everyone to be able to afford housing,” Zwicke said. “Volunteerism has always been very important to me so when I saw the job posting for the job I’m currently at it was something I knew I wanted to do right away.”
Then when the opportunity to possibly become GVHFH’s executive director came about, Zwicke went for it.
“It was really shooting for the stars to be an executive director at a new affiliate. It’s a dream. I’ve always had it in the back of my head that I wanted to move back home to be closer to my family,” she said.
“I keep saying that I’m just excited to give back to the community that raised me.”
Zwicke said she’s optimistic about her future in the new position.
“I’m looking forward to coming back to Guadalupe County. I know that our community is full of caring people and I’m looking forward to connecting them with the Habitat mission,” she said.
“We want to move further out into the community to reach more people. We are currently building two homes a year and we want to increase that number in the next few years.”
Last month, GVHFH received news that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was awarding the nonprofit a $105,000 grant over a three year period, allowing the board of governors to hire an executive director
The grant is awarded to Habitat for Humanity affiliates to hire people that would “help them serve more families in need of decent, safe, affordable housing than they currently are able to do.”
