If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Berkley the pup drinks out of the cup of blessed water as Father Stephen Shortess, of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, pets him following a blessing of the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Spice, the kitten, looks on as St. Andrews Episcopal Church Father Stephen Shortess blesses him on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Buddy, the dog, looks on curiously as St. Andrews Episcopal Church Father Stephen Shortess offers a blessing in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Berkley, the pup, sits up as Father Stephen Shortess, of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, pets him following a blessing of the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Berkley, the pup, sits up as Father Stephen Shortess, of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, pets him following a blessing of the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church Father Stephen Shortess pets a dog after blessing the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church Father Stephen Shortess pets a kitten after blessing the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Berkley the pup drinks out of the cup of blessed water as Father Stephen Shortess, of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, pets him following a blessing of the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Spice, the kitten, looks on as St. Andrews Episcopal Church Father Stephen Shortess blesses him on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Buddy, the dog, looks on curiously as St. Andrews Episcopal Church Father Stephen Shortess offers a blessing in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Berkley, the pup, sits up as Father Stephen Shortess, of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, pets him following a blessing of the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Berkley, the pup, sits up as Father Stephen Shortess, of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, pets him following a blessing of the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
St. Andrews Episcopal Church Father Stephen Shortess pets a dog after blessing the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
St. Andrews Episcopal Church Father Stephen Shortess pets a kitten after blessing the animals for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Seguin Animal Services. Shortess offered up a prayer and blessing for all of the animal and staff at the shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.