Berkley, Buddy, Spice and all of the other cats and dogs at Seguin Animal Services received a blessing and a prayer from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Father Stephen Shortess on Monday.

In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, Shortess visited the city’s animal shelter on Monday and gave the canines and felines a little boost with a blessing and a prayer.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.