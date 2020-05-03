Child abuse affects people from all sectors in all communities.
The response to the coronavirus pandemic has changed much, but it hasn’t changed the fact. Nor has it changed the work done daily at the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center.
The center recently adapted to a different environment but still was able to recognize last month as National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, said Christy Williams, Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center executive director.
“We have April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in an effort to draw attention to the problem of child abuse in our community,” she said. She added that they recognize the month “in hopes that if people are aware of the abuse that may be happening to children that they would be willing to take that step to report it so that abuse can be addressed and stopped and people can get the resources they need to prevent it from further happening.”
The Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center has operated for years and in previous years found ways of bringing attention to the issue each April. But social distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic forced changes in April 2020, Williams said.
“This month was very different from our usual,” she said. “We typically have multiple events scheduled to bring attention and awareness to child abuse and sexual assault and victims’ rights.”
Usually, representatives of the center go before area governmental bodies to accept proclamations recognizing the month. Some of those entities passed proclamations but they were unable to do so with full crowds in attendance the way it happened in the past, Williams said.
She and her staff usually hold their biggest fundraising efforts in April but were unable to this year, Williams said. Things are still up in the air regarding the possibility of rescheduling a Designer Purse Bingo event in Schertz.
One of the events that brings loads of attention to the month and the center had to be canceled this year, Williams said.
“The last thing we planned to do in April that we were not able to accomplish was put up our pinwheel displays all across the county. Usually we put up 14 pinwheel displays,” she said. “We put up the number of children we served in the prior calendar year, we put up that many pinwheels.”
Last year, Guadalupe County served 875 children, she said. Those are children who suffered abuse of varying types, witnessed crimes, were drug endangered and more, Williams said.
“It’s anything that a child would have to come in contact with law enforcement or child protective services for,” she said.
According to the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas website, CACs in Texas served 59,919 in 2019. Of those, 98% knew the alleged perpetrator.
Nationally in 2019, children’s advocacy centers served 371,060 children, according to information on the National Children’s Alliance’s website.
The numbers prove that the fight is far from over. Children are being harmed and advocates are doing what they can to help.
Some are fighting an uphill battle made more difficult this year by the pandemic. Williams said her center was unable this year to hold its annual bowl-a-thon raising money used each year to directly help children hurt by abuse in Guadalupe County.
Each year she and her team use money from the event to do a host of things including bedroom makeovers, Williams said. When a child has been sexually abused in their own bedroom and the family can’t move, the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center uses those funds to change the room so the child doesn’t have to look at the same art on walls, be wrapped in the same blankets and more that were in the room and a part of the abuse, she said.
Losing the bowling event dealt a heavy blow, Williams said.
“It’s our only event and only fundraising efforts that go directly to giving something to a child or doing something specifically for a child that’s not under our roof,” she said. “All of the rest of our events are to keep operating, keep open and provide the services. But the bowl-a-thon funds go directly to the children.”
Helping the children is the job. Raising awareness is the goal to end the need for the job.
Getting involved is important, and that means acknowledging that a problem exists, Williams said.
“I think that I run into people every day in the community that still don’t know that we exist and we’ve been here 16 years,” she said. “Assuming that people know this is a problem is an assumption. I don’t think that most people who haven’t come into contact with the system, or are teachers who have that education because that’s something they have to be trained on, or are people in our field, I’m not sure they’re fully aware there’s a problem.”
Raising awareness includes helping people in the community see the signs and getting them to act quickly, Williams said. Quick responses could mean life or death or a swift, positive end to a terrible situation for a child, she said.
“We know that reporting abuse may be hard for people to do, but it only has to be suspected abuse,” Williams said. “It’s not your job to go and make sure something you think is happening is happening.
“If you suspect something is happening to a child, that report could be the one that gets a child out of danger.”
