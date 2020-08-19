If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Incompetent in Chief is up to no good once again. This time he’s harping on vote by mail as being wracked by voter fraud when all the evidence is to the contrary. One of the steps he’s taken is to appoint a postmaster general in his own image who has already begun dismantling the United States Postal Service. Of course, the party of unfettered capitalism has for years attempted to privatize postal operations claiming without evidence that private enterprise can supposedly do it cheaper.
I point to this scheme as evidence of the president’s incompetence for the following reasons. His appointee, Louis DeJoy — a major campaign donor and fundraiser — is the first postmaster general in 20 years without prior experience in the U.S. Postal Service. DeJoy and his wife have several conflicts of interest including between $30 million and $75 million invested in postal service contractors and competitors like J.B. Hunt trucking and United Parcel Service. If you’ve noticed that your mail is taking longer to arrive than it used to, that’s probably because DeJoy has banned overtime and extra trips to deliver mail in order to reduce costs. DeJoy has also ordered the removal of mail sorting machines from a number of major postal facilities.
I held my nose and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because he was not Hillary Clinton. I will do the same in 2020 because he is the guy without dementia.
Sure hope the United States Postal Service gets their act together so the Russians don't have as much trouble casting votes as they did in 2016!
