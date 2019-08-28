A string of vehicle burglaries has car owners missing some valuable items, most notably a laptop and firearms.
The Seguin Police Department is investigating the burglaries that happened to take place at three local hotels.
Vehicle burglaries are typically a crime of opportunity. Rarely will criminals do anything that will draw attention to themselves.
However, that was not the case earlier this month.
The suspects are seen on camera, smashing windows to gain access to a truck, climbing in and then back out again.
Two people show up in the videos, but investigators believe at least three people are involved in the incidents.
They allege a third person may be driving. As always, they seek information from the community in identifying these individuals.
They also are encouraging residents to remember the three simple steps to prevent becoming victims themselves.
“Hide it. Lock it. Take it.”
If you plan on leaving something in the car make sure it is well hidden. Under a jacket or a pile of clothes may not always suffice. Take your things with you, including your keys.
And always, always lock your doors.
These are just a few steps to keep your property safe.
Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.
