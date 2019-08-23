Most of us grew up with the notion that aggression was bad. We were told that we shouldn’t hit, kick, or bite others. Bullies and mean kids are usually shunned by the rest. Yet somehow, as we grow up, we start to make excuses for aggressive behavior, especially that of institutional violence. Why is it just so difficult for people to be peaceful? Is there really an acceptable level of coercion and aggression?
I am not talking about self-defense here. If one is attacked, I think we can agree that fighting back is acceptable. The United States has been attacked two times in our history. The attack on Pearl Harbor got the U.S. involved in World War II. The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, got the U.S. to enter Afghanistan and later Iraq. Yet with only two major attacks on U.S. soil, the U.S. has been involved in some type of military conflict for 226 out of the 243 years the nation has existed. Does that sound like a peaceful nation? I’ll bet Napoleon and Genghis Khan would be jealous.
Money always seems to be a big motivator for violence. When a mobster kills a rival gang member who was moving in on his territory, most of us react with disgust. Hearing about a loan shark breaking the kneecaps of a debtor hardly seems fair. So, what happens if a business decides to cheat the system and not pay taxes? Lately, from what I’ve seen, FBI and IRS agents with guns show up. Records are seized, and often arrests are made. The threat of violence is always the first choice for the gangster and the bureaucrat.
I feel that most of us understand why police have guns. Their world is one of uncertain encounters. Often the only way to stop a madman is for a good guy to show up with a gun.
So barring madmen, are we all comfortable with the level of violence often seen imposed on normally peaceful people? Is it acceptable for a man to lose his life for the crime of selling cigarettes on the sidewalk? Because that is what happened to Eric Garner.
Is it acceptable for a person who is suspected of possessing a plant to have their door kicked in and guns drawn on them and their dog shot dead? I certainly think there are better ways to negotiate these situations. I don’t know if a common-sense peace officer like Sheriff Andy Taylor ever existed, but I would sure like to see his style make a return to the streets.
I fail to see why any coercion should be required in a free society. Good ideas should not require force. Forcing people to pay for things they don’t need, or worse, that they don’t want, is immoral. An elderly widow losing her house because she could not afford her property taxes is a travesty. She raised her children to adulthood already! What business does anyone have telling her she needs to pay for someone else’s kids to attend school? We can do better than this.
I long for a day when voluntary interactions become the norm. When people can “vote” for the things they like with their dollar instead of begging politicians to fleece taxpayers for every pet project. The free market has always been the most efficient means of providing necessities. Government is almost always ineffectual and inefficient. Well, except when it comes to war…but back to my first point…
Darren Pollok is the Secretary of the Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County.
