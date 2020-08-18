If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Thought I’d share some of the crazy things Democrats do and some of the legislation they try to pass, things you never see in the mainstream media.
Ever hear of Vision Zero? Vision Zero is a plan to end traffic deaths and by nature it sounds like a great plan. But a little digging shows that this plan has nothing to do with reducing traffic deaths but rather pushing the New Green Deal, ending petroleum products, fossil fuels and private transportation, increasing public transportation, lowering speeds, adding bike lanes, increasing traffic fines and more red lights. Harris County’s Democrat-controlled commissioners court just passed Vision Zero, Zero Fatalities by 2030. Let’s see how that works out next time you have to make a trip through Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.