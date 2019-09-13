Seguin is a growing community, and with that sense of community come good old-fashioned neighborly values, an unwritten code that says citizens care for and support each other–rain or shine.
Time and time again, the city of Seguin has banded together in moments of strife to hold its neighbors up. Whether it be a house fire or supporting a local church or school district, Seguin folks have been there to come together as a community.
Center Stage PossABILITIES founder Leah Chapa sensed that Seguin charm when she brought on a local mother and daughter to join the nonprofit. And it is because of that charm that she seeks to reach out to the community.
“I was just talking with one of our mothers from Seguin recently and when her daughter performed in one of our plays, she must have had around 40 people from the area come and support her performance,” Chapa said. “When we do our premiere show, she’s going to have another 40 people come and show support. I think towns like Seguin don’t lose sight of the community and I think the city understands that every person is important and needs to be celebrated.”
As Seguin continues to grow, it’s important to never let go of that neighborly love that ever so swoons the city’s visitors because in that charm lies the real heart of the community.
Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.
