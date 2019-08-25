It’s been a rough weekend in the Casa of Denial.
First of all, our eldest daughter turned 21. Sierra can now walk into any establishment and ask for an adult beverage without breaking a sweat. We celebrated Sierra’s milestone birthday this weekend with some friends. It was a quiet kind of party and she had two gin and tonics (that I know of). She insisted that we not sing her happy birthday, so of course we sang her happy birthday three times. She blew out her candles after posing for pictures and it took so long, I thought we were going to be eating a wax coated cake.
Is there anything more uncomfortable than your child’s 21st birthday? All of a sudden you have this person who doesn’t need a friend over 21 or a fake ID to buy copious amounts of alcohol. All of a sudden, the last of the doors that have been closed all their lives have been flung open with no consideration of whether or not you, as a parent, are ready for them to be open.
Then our youngest daughter started college. To be fair it’s just intro week or something, but it’s still college. Mireya drove to campus, got her syllabus, is reviewing her schedule, and doing all that college stuff. Two weeks ago, we went to the campus bookstore and bought all kinds of college swag, but that was to be supportive. Plus, it was shopping. That’s not really like preparing for college. In fact, I’m not sure I had actually accepted that she was attending this fall. It’s felt like a very distant idea that very suddenly is plopped down in our living room and demanding to be embraced.
But it’s tough to embrace these things because I own a houseboat on the Denial River. From the deck of the boat (which I’ve dubbed The Cat’s Cradle), I watch the scenery go by and think, “Whew, glad we aren’t going to shore yet!” I close my eyes, lulled by the gentle current until there’s this BANG. Suddenly we’re at the dock 17 miles downriver and the kids are jumping off the boat. They are running for the street, not even looking back, while I haven’t even got my shoes on.
So now Sierra is researching what trendy bar she wants to go to, and Mireya is devising ways to avoid finals by acing pop quizzes. And I just uncovered a treasure trove of old photos that I want to show them. Of course, they have no patience with looking back. They are racing forward, opening doors and claiming their future.
It’s time to get off this boat and claim our new future as well. So, we’re getting off the river and settling on shore for a while. Because while the Denial River is long and deep, it doesn’t always get you where you want to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.