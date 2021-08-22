If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Over 33 years ago when my wife and I first moved to New Braunfels from East Texas, we would spend many of our weekends exploring places and towns in the south-central Texas area. Of course, San Antonio was an easy and fun destination but after a time, we ventured out to any number of surrounding small towns including Castroville, Comfort, Fredericksburg and Seguin along with many other quaint destinations this part of the state had to offer.
During our visits, we would always manage to find a quiet country café or restaurant and, of course, a welcoming antique store or two.
