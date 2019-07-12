A week ago yesterday we celebrated Independence Day, the American Revolution, led by wealthy, educated elites in order to wrest control of government away from a distant despot and take it into their own hands.
This Sunday, France will celebrate Bastille Day, their own revolution against the rich and powerful despots of the late 18th century. Workers in the cities and small farmers in the countryside resented the privilege and wealth bestowed by the accident of being born in to certain families.
The triggers were the rising prices of bread and other staples exacerbated by crop failures and government on the brink of bankruptcy driven by the country’s participation in a war of choice, the American Revolution.
The seeds of revolution in our country have been planted once again and are growing even now.
One famous rallying cry of the American Revolution was “No taxation without representation”, unfortunately many Americans, including Texans, once again suffer from it due to partisan gerrymandering.
In some states, 60% of voters can turn out for the party that ends up with just 40% of legislative seats because the other party had the opportunity to draw legislative and congressional maps that provide a near permanent advantage to that party regardless of the will of voters.
In the United States today, three white men, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, own more wealth than the poorest 50% of the population combined. The Walton Family and the Koch brothers combined own about the same amount. While Bezos, Buffett and Gates started with little and made billions, the Walton’s and Koch brothers inherited their wealth and use it to exert political control, gain privilege, and protect and increase their wealth.
Grocery prices have risen noticeably over the last year or two, other living expenses have as well yet most workers have seen little if any increase in their wages. Trump’s tax cut put little more in the pockets of you and me while lining the pockets of the already fabulously wealthy.
At the same time it further exacerbated the national deficit even as the nation still bears the expense of the unnecessary war of choice in Iraq. Climate change is bearing down on us like a freight train. Last week Anchorage Alaska had a record high temperature of 90 degrees – that’s five degrees above the previous record.
There was massive flooding in the Great Plains last month, wrecking crops and killing livestock, and the Arctic ice cap is showing signs of record shrinkage.
As climate change worsens crop failure and livestock losses will cause further shortages and price increases. With the vast majority of Americans living paycheck to paycheck there’s not much room in the budget for increased costs.
There is mounting pressure for change. In the past, the United States has managed that through the electoral process choosing Teddy Roosevelt, his nephew Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson to manage the necessary adjustments.
Will this nation choose another visionary leader to guide us through the critical transition or will it take the kind of upheaval seen in the latter part of the 18th century?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.