Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.