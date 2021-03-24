If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It has been a year since the state of Texas and school districts across the state mandated that all classes be conducted through remote learning. Some districts are continuing with this policy. Others have modified the policy by only allowing students currently passing to continue with online learning while requiring failing students to return to in-class instruction or face repeating the grade.
As a teacher, I have witnessed firsthand how this policy has severely derailed the education of the 5 million plus students here in Texas. Last year, the entire situation of educating students remotely was unprecedented and, like the recent freeze, the state and the schools had no plan of how to respond. Improvisation and flexibility became the new normal as did relaxing the academic expectations of the students due to some students not having computers or internet access.
