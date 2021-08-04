If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
One of the discussions that I get into frequently (mostly with my left of center friends) is on the subject of regulation. Most people on the left tend to believe that all regulations are both good and necessary, and don’t see the issue with more regulation being written. Those who are more right of center tend to be more suspicious of increased regulation, but don’t really pay attention to them unless they effect them directly. This is something that desperately needs to change.
As a nation, a state, and a community, we need to be much more aware of what laws our representatives are passing because, for the most part, these laws are not just unnecessary, but harmful. In 2020, there were 87,351 pages in the federal register, the archival listing of all federal laws.
