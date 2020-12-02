If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The president has delayed a peaceful transition of power for over three weeks. And though he’s finally allowed some of the transition to move forward, he and his minions are still actively attempting to overturn the election results. Over 6 million more Americans voted for Biden than the president. That’s more than twice the margin that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by and still 28% of Republicans think the election was stolen. The “dear leader” continues to spread his anti-democratic message — that small “d” democratic meaning the concept, not the party. Even Republican Secretaries of State and governors have taken exception to his claims of voter fraud.
Trump’s attacks on domestic democratic processes mirror those of Hitler according to Burt Neuborne, one of the nation’s foremost civil liberties lawyers. In his book, “When at Times the Mob Is Swayed: A Citizen’s Guide to Defending Our Republic” Neuborne notes “Hitler attacked the legitimacy of democracy itself, purging the voting rolls, challenging the integrity of the electoral process, and questioning the ability of democratic government to solve Germany’s problems.
(1) comment
Mr. Dufresne. While I do not believe you proofread your ‘columns’ prior to submitted any more that you fact check, I believe strongly that you continue to stretch the truth, twist the facts to support your theories and, to be brutally frank, lie.
Webster defines a lie as, “to make an untrue statement with intent to deceive.”
I view your column Sir to be a lie. Not only a lie, but a package of untruths told to deceive.
I would be ashamed to present the facts as you have, deliberately put forward and wrapped up shamelessly, beginning and ending with insults, like an adolescent unable to control himself.
1. Using ‘6 million’ to articulate the presidential margin ignores basic math. Electoral College votes, pared with percentages, is the bar by which presidential elections are won Sir.
Anyone with a modicum of sense or historical knowledge could see that the Biden - Trump election fell within the midsection of history in terms of margins.
Your attempt to deceive is easily seen.
Your use of the term ‘dear leader’, a disgusting slur referring to the dictator in North Korea, is pathetic and merely shows your inability to be a decent person.
Your inferences about the Trump transition ignores historical fact and the current contesting of votes in several states. Voting has always been fraught with irregularities and this one is no different. You ignore mail in voting numbers at record numbers, reports of ballot concerns and the problems related to COVID-19.
I could go on, but why bother, you’ve no intention of being truthful nor ceasing the childish and infantile insults.
Pathetic. Insulting. Not worthy of printing your drivel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.