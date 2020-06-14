Mumfurd is learning to go for a walk. This wouldn’t be such a big deal if he wasn’t an eight-month-old kitten with a flair for the dramatic.
When we adopted him, Mireya, our 17-year-old, was determined that she would be able to take him on a walk. She enthusiastically bought him a cat harness and leash. She read about what it would take to train him. She prepared herself mentally and emotionally.
But not even that could get her ready for Mumfurd’s reaction. After carefully sizing the harness to make sure it did not restrict his movement in any way, shape, or form, she snapped it on him. He immediately collapsed on his side as if he’d been shot.
Mireya quickly unhooked it and checked over the harness carefully. I checked it. It was perfectly fine. Not hanging loose, but by no means tight. So, we snapped it back on. He immediately collapsed on his side as if he’d been shot.
It sort of became his trick. We’d wait until everyone was watching, then we’d snap the harness on, then PLOP. He’d lie on the floor, twitching his tail (I liked to think of it as his version of death throes), and refused to get up until the harness was removed. This went on for a few days. But Mireya is a pretty determined person.
She tried out a different harness. He still plopped over but got up and walked for a minute or two. Then he started to walk in his harness but wouldn’t jump on anything without making a rather dramatic show of falling onto the floor.
This situation progressed until this Sunday when she put on a different harness. He’d worn it before but it had gotten a little snug. Mireya figured out how to loosen it the rest of the way, and now he seemed to prefer it to the other, roomier one.
At last the moment had come. Mireya put the leash on Mumfurd and they went outside.
I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a kitten’s eyes get as big as a pair of full moons. It’s a sight to see. He stepped outside with his furry paws for the first time since we adopted him and immediately started chewing on grass.
There was a list of things I expected him to go for when he got outside, but going herbivore was not even in the top 50.
For the rest of the day Mumfurd went from a few ginger steps outside to going inside to yowling to go outside again where he’d walk a little further. And as of today, he’s wearing his harness all around the house as if it is a magic cloak that gives him special powers.
Which I suppose it is.
