I would like us all to take a step back and reflect on what is going on in our country and to say a prayer that we will heal ourselves and be the unified nation we are supposed to be.
Construction update
Construction has started on the city hall and annex. Councilman David Bauch has spent many hours helping our public works staff tear down the wood structures in the annex and they are doing an incredible job, it is a total team effort. Weber Electric is upgrading some of the electrical and installing new computer data drops.
Council news
Marion City Council recently had a presentation from our auditor for the year ending Sept. 30, 2019. We also had a presentation from Chris Dice with Cude Engineering who gave a presentation on a 257-acre development in our ETJ on Santa Clara Road. Council members asked many great questions on how this would impact Santa Clara Road and surrounding home sites as well as the impact to the city.
There were several studies and stages that they must accomplish before it can be considered. It is the responsibility of the council-mayor team to listen to requests from the public and then act upon them.
In another action, the council voted to approve the 2020 Tax Note for the remodeling of the city hall and police station. This is a $65,000 loan that came in at a 1.95% interest rate and the best part is that it will be paid with no new taxes. Instead of continuing to rent a portable building and ramp for $25,000 a year, our expected payment for the next five years is about $13,000 per year.
On June 3, I had my monthly “Coffee with the Mayor,” in person and virtually on Zoom. I had a great turnout with many questions coming from concerned residents from the area on the prospect of a large subdivision moving in next door to their homes.
Marion City Council will hold a town hall meeting with the developers on the Zoom platform at 6 p.m. on June 22, 2020. Details will be posted on the city’s website at a later date. All are welcome to attend. The reasoning for it being virtual is to keep our citizens safe.
The council discussed and voted on possible changes to the Planning and Zoning Committee rules that we could accept individuals that reside in the ETJ. If these rules are changed, it will be in a future meeting.
I had proposed that we have a five member committee that would have one member from our business community, one from the ETJ and three from within the city to make sure that we always had a majority of Marion citizens. I believe we should garner different perspectives from as many individuals from different walks of life.
I am glad council members worked their way through this and came to a decision. As a former member and chairman of Planning and Zoning, I am hopeful that we can fill a five-member committee in the coming months so the council doesn’t have to continue to double in that capacity.
Once again, I was able to count on Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder and his staff for filling our requests for personal protective equipment. It is invaluable equipment to keep our officers safe.
Be safe and continue to wash your hands and practice social distancing.
