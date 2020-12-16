If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The next Legislative priority from the Republican Party of Texas calls for the protection of all monuments and markers, prohibiting them from being removed, defaced, destroyed or otherwise dishonored. In particular, specific protection shall be given to the Alamo Cenotaph, which shall not be removed from its current location.
Removing or defacing statues is simply another form of revisionist history; a belief that removing recorded history somehow is the same as saying history never happened.
