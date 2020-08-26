If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I, like many others I’m sure, recently received a large white envelope in the U.S. Mail with a return address entitled “CatholicVote, Mobilizing Catholics to Defend Faith and Family in 2020.” At first glance, it appears to be a legitimate piece of mail from a Catholic source with an enclosed Catholic Opinion Research Survey on the 2020 Elections. The envelope has other captions that attempt to attract the attention of the Catholic reader like, “There is a war on Catholics and Faith in God,” “Results will be shared with President Trump, members of Congress, Governors and state lawmakers, journalists, radio talk show hosts, and others.” Inside the envelope, there is more one-sided political propaganda supporting the current Republican presidential administration and there is a section where the sender is asking for monetary contributions for the cause. The enclosed business reply envelope is pre-addressed to: CATHOLICVOTE, PO BOX 7047, MERRIFIELD, VA 22116-9946.
Be advised that the CatholicVote is a non-profit political organization formed by some members of the Republican Party in an effort to navigate Catholics in the direction of that party for voting and contribution purposes. The organization is not in any way affiliated with the Catholic Church.
Greatly appreciate your sharing this as I’ve also noted Democrat and Republican rooted ‘advertising’ looking to sway voters. In addition to the mail-ins, I’ve also had calls taking ‘surveys’ which are obviously skewed in one parties direction or the other.
People need to ignore the sensationalized news, the mailings and the phone calls; researching candidates is the best way to determine if that persons agenda and policies aligns with your individual preferences.
Investigate and vote!
