Q.We have a two-story home and the cat’s claw vine is growing up the side of the house. I remember you and Jerry Parsons talking about applying Remedy on the “Gardening South Texas Radio Show.” It looks to me as if I could apply the Remedy directly to the vine and not have it affect anything else. What do you think?
A. Based on your description it sounds as if the Remedy could be applied without affecting any other plants. Do not apply the Remedy with too much pressure so that it volatilizes in the air. Check the label to make sure the temperatures are at an effective level.
