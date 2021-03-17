If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, Comedy Central aired the second one-hour television special of “South Park” that tackles the COVID pandemic. Ever since their Pandemic Special aired last fall, I’ve been waiting for what the show’s creators would do next. When it was announced that a new special would air, this “South Park” fan was filled with anticipation. Without posting any major spoilers, I will explain the plot of the new special.
There are people waiting in line at the local Walgreens in South Park, and due to protocol, the elderly are getting the vaccinations first. This frustrates many of the citizens. In the meantime, the main characters of the show (Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman) face criticism after Cartman and Kenny pull off a controversial prank on their teacher, Mrs. Nelson, which results in the class getting Mr. Garrison (back home from the Oval Office) back as their teacher. The boys find out a way to get Mrs. Nelson back in the classroom, while Mr. Garrison finds out that a group that sees him as “The Chosen One” plan a way to prevent “The Elite” from taking over.
