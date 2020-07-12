If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We’re getting ready for a big departure around here. Our youngest is getting ready to move out of the house at the end of the month.
This means, of course, that I have moments every day when I begin hyperventilating at the very thought of me not actually knowing where she is constantly. This whole insane quarantine hasn’t helped one bit. I mean we’ve all not only known where everyone is at every moment since MARCH, but we all breathe the same air daily. The very idea that she’ll be in a new place with a different set of four walls feels completely foreign, like she’s suddenly decided to turn into a puma and dash off into a South American jungle while I’m left at the house, holding her shoes.
