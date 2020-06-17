“Land of the Free and Home of the Brave” was going to be my topic or rather our lack of freedom and bravery.
Now I have to be fair, so far Texas, Guadalupe County and the city of Seguin haven’t violated our constitutional rights too badly, but even a little is too much. I am referring to the coronavirus. Those who protest the death of a black man is certainly OK, and I respect them for leaving our community intact. Nothing could be more American than a non-violent protest.
As I started my research for this piece I learned a few things I didn’t know hence my slight change in direction. Like most everyone, I knew that Francis Scott Key penned his verse in 1814. I also knew that it was a result of his night time observations of the British cannons bombing Fort McHenry and his daylight observation of a still standing flag. What I did not know was that Key favored slavery to an extent, and felt the solution to the slavery problem was to free the slaves and put them back on a boat as part of a plan to colonize Africa.
I guess Keys reference to Land of the Free was correct if you happened to not be property of someone else. Land of the Brave was and still is true, but not to the extent it once was. In 250 years, we have fought roughly a dozen wars that have involved around 100 million men and women, though not all combat soldiers, and have had a couple million give their lives. It is estimated about 5,000 died in the American Revolution, three quarters of a million in the Civil War and the rest scattered in varying numbers. It is estimated that of our roughly 250 year history, we spent 93% of the time at war or to be exact 244 of our 277 years.
My intended direction was a study of our current violent riots and the lack of bravery involved in looting and destroying America. As I watch the news, I’ve made a number of observations, the first being that most of the looting and vandalism is an equal mix of white, black, Hispanic, male and female. My other observation is that the median age appears to be around the mid-20s to mid-30s. The third observation was there seems to be a large number from the LBGTQ community and combined they call themselves Antifa or Anti-Fascist. My conclusion is this really has little or nothing to do with the death of a black man but rather a terrorist group wanting to destroy what brave Americans for more than 250 years have given their lives for.
All this led me to a hate group study where Google led me to a number of lists, all claiming to be the 10 worst hate groups. A lot of names are familiar, some are not and the order varies by those determining which are worse. One list from top to bottom read, KKK, ISIS, Nazis, Westboro Baptist Church, Al-Qaeda, Black Lives Matter, Taliban, PETA, Neo-Nazis and skinheads. Another list from the top down read, Moorish Sovereign Citizens (black Muslims), A Voice for Men (anti-feminist), Atomwaffen Division (Manson/Hitler lovers), New Black Panthers (anti-Semitist/anti-white), Kingdom Identity Ministries (pro-white/anti-Semitic), Jewish Defense League (anti-Semitic), Act for America (Anti-911 Muslim), Institute for Historical Review (anti-Semitic/Holocaust denial), League of the South(Neo Nazi/ White Supremist), and lastly Antifa (socialist). One list even included the Southern Poverty Law Center which to me has become somewhat anti-white/racist.
My final conclusion; we are all free to be non-politically correct and dislike anyone we please, but can not verbally express our feeling and we are all brave, even if we are military, police, rioters, looters or simply foul-mouthed adult brats.
And one thing I forgot, all the cities suffering looting and rioting are Democrat-controlled.
God help us.
