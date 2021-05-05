If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Bermuda grass is invading my vegetable garden. Can I spray one of the contact herbicides for grasses on it without it being a threat to the vegetables?
A. Spraying with Grass B Gon, Fusilade or one of the other contact herbicides for grasses will not hurt the vegetables, but it is not allowed because the vegetables will be consumed. The label does not allow spraying food plants. It is allowed to spray Bermuda grass in flower gardens, shrub borders, and groundcovers. Follow label instructions.
