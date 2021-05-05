Q. Bermuda grass is invading my vegetable garden. Can I spray one of the contact herbicides for grasses on it without it being a threat to the vegetables?

A. Spraying with Grass B Gon, Fusilade or one of the other contact herbicides for grasses will not hurt the vegetables, but it is not allowed because the vegetables will be consumed. The label does not allow spraying food plants. It is allowed to spray Bermuda grass in flower gardens, shrub borders, and groundcovers. Follow label instructions. 

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

