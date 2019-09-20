A little over 200 years ago, a group of people who had just won their independence from a king decided they would form a government. Much thought and debate was put into this endeavor, and in the end, it seems the plan they concocted was pretty good. A representative republic would certainly create a balance of powers and ensure the people are represented by their elected officials. Attaching a Bill of Rights would provide protection for the people’s rights, lest the government get out of control. So here we are today, in Utopia. Not quite? What could have gone wrong?
Today, it seems the Constitution is largely forgotten by most. Simple questions about what it says are often met with blank stares. The poor Constitution has been largely ignored, and only brought out to be manipulated by one political faction or another. The days of strict adherence to the Constitution as the law of the land seem to be in the far past. Since the First and Second Amendments get plenty of mileage, I intend to avoid using them as examples. My plan is to illustrate a few other violations that you may or may not have heard of.
Article 1, Section 8, “12: To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years.” A standing army was feared by many of the founding fathers. After all, a standing army is what King George used to first oppress the colonists, and then to attempt to beat them back into submission once the Revolution started. The fear was that, if the U.S. president had an army at his disposal, he might use it to gain powers beyond his office. Worse, he might use it to oppress citizens on their home soil. A navy is provided for, as are militias. But the founders really wanted to avoid having career soldiers working for the federal government. Of course, many also understood that having no access to an army for defense from invasion was also foolish. This “Army Clause” of the Constitution was written to appease both sides. An army could be raised, but the term was for two years at a time. Fast forward to today, where the Department of Defense is the largest part of the budget, and has been for years. It would seem that both the letter and spirit of this clause have been violated immensely.
Amendment IV, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
This amendment is rather self-explanatory. Yet today, the Patriot Act gives the federal government permission to arrest and detain citizens indefinitely with no charges leveled against them. Fusion centers are established across the country that collect data on U.S. citizens in the name of fighting terror. There are many more examples of violations, but I think we can agree this amendment is ignored by the federal government.
Since the Constitution is already violated regularly, is there any part that is sacred? Is there some part of it that we will finally be willing to rise up and defend? Or is it just that none of us know it well enough to know when it is being trampled upon?
