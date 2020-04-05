“Home isn’t where you’re from. It’s where you find light when all grows dark.” – Pierce Brown
One thing is abundantly clear — if at all possible — the best thing you can do during the dreadful pandemic is to remain at home.
Opening my morning newspaper early today, it was impossible to ignore the larger than life banner headline shouting to me at the top of the first page: “Do Your Part. STAY HOME. Stay Safe.
To simply “stay home” has definitely become the new watchword overtaking such familiar requests as “Buy American,” “Fasten Your Seatbelt,” “Turn Around-Don’t Drown,” and the one I repeatedly tortured my kids with when they were young, “Look Both Ways Before Crossing.”
Home! It’s the very place where priceless pictures of family and close friends are scattered on bookshelves and tabletops reminding us of what we value most in life. Home is also where those priceless pieces of art are tattooed by magnets to our refrigerators reinforcing the notion that a child’s artwork is an outward expression of creativity and love found in no other place.
And as much as my wife and I love to travel both domestically and abroad, no matter how long the trip, there’s always a sense of reassurance and comfort when we return and unlock that front door to our home once again.
A number of years ago, a popular monthly magazine invited its readers to define the word “home.” Countless entries were received, and the magazine’s editors published what they had determined were the best responses. Here’s what they chose:
• A world of strife shut out and a world of love shut in.
• A place where the small are great and the great are small.
• The father’s kingdom, the mother’s world and the child’s paradise.
• The place where we complain the most but are treated the best.
• The place where our stomachs get three square meals daily, but our hearts get a thousand.
While there’s no question most of us would find those descriptions fitting, I believe the sweet story of old Granny Robertson makes the best point about the real meaning of home. Because of her advanced age and her rapidly deteriorating health, Granny Robertson was forced to give up the home where she had lived for 62 years.
Granny’s son-in-law had provided a large ground-floor room overlooking a flower garden in the back of his own home for her. The old woman reluctantly agreed but the old house with the polished brass door plate — number 17 — was where she had been first married and raised her four children and the place that would always hold her heart.
Her empathetic son-in-law, realizing how much that old home meant to her, secretly detached the brass numbers that Granny had proudly polished every day from the front door. He then attached them to the outside door of her new room in his home.
Those old worn worthless brass numbers brought back all the loving memories Granny Robertson still held deep in her heart where they would remain until she died. Like old Granny, our homes are where we find our peace. It’s where we find optimism and hope. And love.
After returning from OZ, Dorothy got it right when she declared, “There’s no place like home!”
