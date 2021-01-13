If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Something is eating round holes in my mustard greens. What would do that and how can I control the damage? We prepare the mustard by roasting the stems and leaves.
A. Cucumber beetles are probably eating the leaves. They also are feeding actively on turnip greens. Cucumber beetles look like green lady bugs. You could probably kill the beetles with malathion or even Spinosad if you sprayed early in the process. Now you will not really accomplish anything. It sounds like the holes in the leaves are not preventing you from eating the mustard.
