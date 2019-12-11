Perusing Facebook or Twitter in the U.S. will quickly lead you to the conclusion that these United States are divided more than they have ever been in our lifetimes. Friends and family are divided by their political beliefs. Each individual is quite certain that their bias is correct, and those who oppose are either ignorant or malicious. This is the reality of politics today.
It seems to me this divide has exponentially increased as government has grown. Big government thrives when controversy keeps the people fighting with each other rather than keeping their representatives accountable. Name-calling and insults abound in the public sphere as the average American is appalled by what he hears from his neighbor.
Yet, in the meantime, things aren’t quite so dire on Capitol Hill. Sure, it seems as though the halls of Congress are ringing with arguments. Watching C-SPAN will certainly give me a headache after an hour or so. Yet when it comes to the big decisions, the ones that really affect the American people, a consensus is almost always found. Whether it be a spending package or a domestic spying program, Congress is at its best when the bills are at their worst. The people always get bamboozled in the end.
We can talk all day about why this is. Corporate donors and lobbyists conspire to buy legislators. The cost of running a competitive campaign continues to rise. Campaign finance laws are written to benefit perennial campaigns. The system is rigged to keep a person in office once he or she is elected. It is also rigged to keep those elected beholden to that corporate money above the will of the constituents. Your taxation buys you almost no representation today.
The current federal government is reaching unsustainable proportions. The national debt is growing faster and is already greater than annual GDP. Government programs like Social Security and Medicare are in peril. The only real way out is a massive scaling back of government programs and bureaucracy. Those corporations that depend on these programs for their existence will fight this move the entire way. For them, eventual collapse might seem the only option.
Scaling back the federal government will likely have a bonus effect. The freer a people are, the less the political opinions of others matter. The left-vs-right paradigm is one of one side trying to control the lives of the other. Folks on the left would like to use the government to take more taxes from all and use it for social programs. This seems very generous, except that taking the belongings of others is wrong. Also, the government is never efficient or effective with taxpayers’ money.
People on the right would also like to take taxes and use it on their own pet projects, like the military. A strong national defense is provided for by the Constitution. However, a defense budget as large as the U.S. can be concerning. That budget needs justification, so warhawks will look for any reason to invade and attack. Reducing the defense budget would certainly work to end this vicious cycle.
Cutting federal spending could have such a wonderful effect. We could finally make the national debt go in the right direction. We could allow hard working Americans to keep more of their own money. It could make the world a more peaceful place. And it could make America more peaceful as well; a place where a conservative and a liberal can sit down and discuss politics and still be friends after that conversation.
