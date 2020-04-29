As mentioned before, Libertarians think things through before taking a stance on anything, while Democrats and Republicans do what they feel is popular in order to get re-elected. Such was the case when we stood for marriage equality and marijuana legalization decades before the other two parties took any interest or action.
So, too, is it now with the government mandated and enforced COVID-19 quarantine.
Libertarians do recognize that the quarantine is very necessary for some people. Those who are sick (whether it is with COVID-19 or not), elderly, infants, pregnant women, and anyone with a compromised immune system should take extreme precautions. They are at a far greater risk of having lethal complications should they even contract the virus. As for the rest of us, we should take precautions but decide for ourselves whether or not we should continue about our everyday lives. The reason for this is because the ancillary damage caused by the lockdown is far worse than the disease itself.
When you mandate that all “non-essential” workers not work, this causes other problems at great magnitude. When people are forced to stay home there are a lot of things to look at, which will occur further down the line.
Forced quarantine has deep psychological effects that many experience. It isolates people from friends and family causing feelings of loneliness and despair. As a result, suicide rates increase during this time.
The loss of employment has an enormous effect on people’s stress levels. Uncertainty of the future causes thoughts of homelessness, utilities being turned off, lack of food, medicine and other essentials. The Lancet, a peer-reviewed and written psychology forum, reported last March:
“Most reviewed studies reported negative psychological effects including post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion, and anger. Stressors included longer quarantine duration, infection fears, frustration, boredom, inadequate supplies, inadequate information, financial loss, and stigma.” — Lancet March 14, 2020
Stress causes irritability, which is transferred onto those quarantined with us. As a result, domestic violence numbers increase.
A prolonged quarantine will cause many people to permanently lose their current job because small businesses will have to shutter their doors forever.
Derailed education is another consequence of a mandated quarantine. Students left on Spring Break on March 6 and have not returned. The state requires teachers to use Google Classroom and Zoom to provide work assignments and hold class ONE DAY a week for each class period, but these are unenforceable as many students lack computers and others lack internet access. As a result, the class of 2020 graduates with only three-fourths of the required educational instruction.
There is also the increase in people becoming dependent on the government for their basic needs. If it is this easy to control a fearful population, how much easier will it be to control a hungry one?
The current COVID-19 numbers as of Monday, April 27 in Guadalupe County is at 69 cases and 0 deaths. The population of Guadalupe County is 166,847 people. This means .03% of the population have contracted the disease while 0% have died from it.
Attributing these numbers as a result of the lockdown is erroneous. Sweden had a limited quarantine for those mentioned earlier in this article and everyone else carried on “business as usual.” The proponents of quarantine predicted Sweden would suffer 50,000 to 180,000 deaths. As of April 27, 2,254 Swedes have died from COVID-19 or .02% of the population.
Don’t believe everything mainstream media tells you. RESEARCH everything mainstream media tells you.
