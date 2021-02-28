If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There are a lot of things I have learned during COVID-19 and the great Texas winter icy white out, or together it’s snovid.
We are an amazing, resilient community. All of this has brought up new paradigms, ways of doing things, and we’ve all had to be very creative. But, in that, we all have had one common goal, and that is to take care of each other. We have an incredible staff of city and county employees. They are dedicated and committed, truly, truly appreciated!
