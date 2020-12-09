If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We are trying to re-establish a shrub border. Our neighborhood is loaded with deer. We especially like holly. Are there any holly selections that the deer do not eat?
A. It is not easy to find shrubs that are not eaten by the deer. Some selections get eaten by deer in one neighborhood but not in another. Yaupon holly is the holly that usually escapes browsing by the deer. In my neighborhood, dwarf Chinese holly was also not eaten. Other shrubs to consider are Texas mountain laurel, thyrallis, eleagnus, xylosma, viburnum, pittosporum and primrose jasmine.
