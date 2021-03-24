If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.My nectar producing plants were basically flattened by the freezes in February. Do you have any ideas about meeting the needs of the Monarchs and other pollinators for nectar this spring? Is there any chance that the usual nectar sources such as milkweed and mistflower will recover in time?
A. I am afraid that not only will the milkweed and mistflower be slow to recover, but many of the plants in our landscapes will not recover from the freeze. Watch for the availability of any mistflower and milkweed transplants in area nurseries. The wildflowers seemed to fare okay in the freeze so if you had blue curl, larkspur, coreopsis, and poppies that are naturalized, they should help with meeting the need for nectar. Another excellent source is zinnias. Plant zinnias by seed and obtain available transplants as they become available in area nurseries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.