For some reason that I can’t fully recall, Mireya and I talked about the day she was born. Since she’s the youngest, we probably talked about it vaguely at one point. But there we were in the burger drive-thru, which, when you think about it, is the perfect place to discuss how things go in a delivery room.

I was encouraging her to not worry about natural childbirth as I had obsessively when pregnant with Sierra, my eldest daughter, for nine months, seven days and 36 particularly painful hours. Instead, she should feel free to take advantage of all the help modern medicine could provide. After all, she herself refused to be born.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.