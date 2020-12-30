If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our neighbor had a lawn care company apply a half inch of compost to their lawn. It looks like such a miniscule amount, how could the lawn benefit?
A. Yes, it is a small amount of organic material, but it does have a positive impact on the lawn. It has even more impact if the lawn is aerated before the compost was applied. That way the organic material penetrates the lawn into the root system. Decomposing compost provides nutrients and the organic material contributes to gas exchange, and water holding and drainage advantages. Letting the leaves decompose on the lawn after they have been mowed is almost as effective as adding compost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.