Longley’s trial was set for Sept. 3, 1877, in a temporary courthouse in Giddings. The trial only took one day and the jury took only one hour to return a verdict of guilty of murder in the first degree. It was a death sentence for Longley.
The impact of his behavior on his parents, who did not attend the trial or visit him in jail, weighed heavily on him. He wrote many letters, many of which were becoming more religious in nature. He wrote about how he had wasted his life on whiskey, gambling and killing. He became enraged that he was going to be hanged when Hardin had received only a 25 year sentence for all his killings.
In July, he converted to Catholicism and a petition to the governor was underway, asking to have his sentence commuted to life. His uncle, Alexander Longley, wrote a letter to President Rutherford Hays asking for a presidential pardon, but received no answer. The date for his execution was set for Oct. 11, 1878.
When the day arrived, it was murky and looked like rain was coming. Thousands of people gathered into the tiny community of Giddings to see Longley’s hanging. Two priests met with Longley and, after they left, Longley asked some of the jailers to join him in singing “Amazing Grace.” Only his 10-year-old niece visited him and kissed him goodbye.
Shortly after noon, Sheriff Brown placed Longley in a wagon for the ride to the gallows, escorted by heavily armed guards. A massive crowd had gathered and at 2:15 p.m., the sheriff, Longley and two other guards began to mount the scaffold. Attended by two priests, Longley addressed the crowd, announcing that he thought God had forgiven him, and asked that none of his friends attempt to take any revenge. None of Longley’s family attended the execution.
Longley took his place over the trap door, the noose was placed around his neck, and a black hood was placed over his head. The trap door was released and Longley plummeted through the opening, but the sheriff had miscalculated and Longley hit the ground but remained standing up. It took a few seconds for the sheriff and deputy to pull up the dangling Longley. Longley slowly strangled to death and 11 minutes later, he was pronounced dead by two doctors. His body was placed in a coffin, and was taken to the town cemetery to be buried outside of the fence where several unmarked graves were located.
His boasts and stories won him the nickname “Wild Bill,” and many of his stories became accepted as fact. But Longley’s tale was not yet fully told. Nearly nine years after Longley’s hanging, his father, Campbell Longley, was quoted in an 1887 newspaper article saying the hanging was a hoax, that a rich uncle in California had bribed the sheriff and his deputies and that a special harness had been used to fake the hanging. Longley was then supposed to have become a successful landholder and cattleman in Central America. The story was not believed but nevertheless it became part of Longley’s legacy — a man who had been hanged three times and lived to tell about it.
The story of Longley died out until 1988 when a small book surfaced in which was written that the story was true about his fake hanging. Dr. Douglas Ownsley, a forensic anthropologist hunted for three years in the Giddings cemetery for either the remains of Longley or an empty hole filled with rocks as part of the hanging hoax.
Finally in 1998, using a computer to match an old photo of the cemetery, the grave was located. An excavation of that site turned up the skeleton of a Caucasian fitting Longley’s description. Just as intriguing, the researchers found on the skeleton a Catholic medal that had been worn around the man’s neck on a cord. The remains were removed to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D. C. for DNA testing. Finally in 2001, it was determined that the remains taken from the Giddings cemetery were those of Longley. His bones were subsequently returned to Giddings and reinterred.
The “Old West” holds many stories of fascinating gunfighters who became the objects of myth and legend. Hardin, Jesse James, Billy the Kid, Wild Bill Hickok, and other gunfighters had movies made about their exploits. However, Bill Longley was nothing but a cold-blooded murderer, not a legendary gunfighter.
