Last week, I reviewed several important Supreme Court decisions from earlier in the month, which brought both good news and bad news. This week, we’ll look at a few more.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined the reasonable members of the court in the case of Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California. The 5-4 decision holds that the Department of Homeland Security’s move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act. This means that immigrants who fall under DACA provisions are still protected against deportation. It doesn’t mean that the administration can’t try again, but at least they have to follow procedure, which may delay final action until the election and possibly until after the inauguration.
