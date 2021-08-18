Q. Do beer traps really work to control slugs and snails? I want to try it instead of using a commercial bait.

A. Yes, beer traps work well. Sink a plastic cup or dish at ground level in the garden area you are trying to protect. Fill the container to three quarters with any beer and the slugs and snails will dive in. The beer can be cheap or expensive, fresh or stale, and still work. For good coverage, put a container every 3 to 4 feet. Empty and refill the traps after they fill up with slugs and snails, which may be every two or three days.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

