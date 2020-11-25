If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.I have what I think are cabbage loopers on my broccoli. They are tiny and have not done much damage yet. I have used Thuricide to try and control them, but it does not seem to be working. What is another option?
A. I see the egg masses and tiny caterpillars on the broccoli leaves you submitted. It is also clear that the loopers have not done much damage. I think the Thuricide is working. Bt products kill the loopers when they consume the foliage on which the spray has been applied. To make it even more effective, add a teaspoon of Dawn or another detergent to the solution and thoroughly apply the mix to the underside of the leaves. The Thuricide or other Bt product works best when the container is less than two years old. Apply it every time you see any loopers or damage. My recommendation is you stick with the Thuricide treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.