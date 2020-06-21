Editor’s note: This is the first in a two part series.
In September 2019, “The Lone Ranger,” TV’s first western using the theme of the Texas Ranger, turned 70 years old. Since the earliest days of the film industry, Hollywood has made many movies about the Texas Rangers. Dozens of the earliest silent films were centered on a Ranger as the main character. Those under the age of 40 probably only know the name “Lone Ranger,” but not much about the story.
In the 1920s, movie makers produced more than 45 Ranger movies. This trend continued into the 1930s and 1940s with PRC Pictures producing 23 movies between 1942 and 1945. The first movie with the word “Ranger” in the title was “The Ranger’s Bride,” a silent movie produced in 1910, starring Gilbert “Bronco Billy” Anderson.
The “Texas Ranger” is the largest and oldest film, radio, and TV franchise theme. Songs and novels date back to the 1840s, films to 1910, radio programs to 1933, and TV to 1949.
Zane Gray’s “Riders of the Purple Sage,” which premiered in 1918, was remade in 1923, 1925, 1935, and 1949. Well known actors who have played the Ranger role over the last 100 years include: John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Robert Duval, Glen Campbell, Tommy Lee Jones, Tom Mix, Willie Nelson, Tex Ritter, Chuck Norris, Gene Autry, Tim Conway, George O’Brien, Richard Widmark, Audie Murphy, Nick Nolte, Tim McCoy, William Holden, William Hart and many more. The latest Ranger movie is “The Highwaymen,” produced in 2019. This movie stars Kevin Costner as Frank Hamer, and Woody Harrelson as Maney Gault, two former Texas Rangers who track down and kill Bonnie and Clyde in the 1930s. (A snapshot on Ranger Frank Hamer working in Guadalupe County was written three years ago.)
The Lone Ranger radio program was extremely popular with children, and many adults, and aired from 1933 to 1956. Surveys at the time indicated almost half of the audience was comprised of adults. As a child, I remember all the kids gathering around the radio on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, tuned to San Antonio’s WOAI radio station. The program “Sky King” came on at 5 p.m. followed by the “Lone Ranger” at 5:30. The program started: “With his faithful Indian companion, Tonto, the daring and resourceful masked rider of the plains led the fight for law and order in the early western United States. Nowhere in the pages of history can one find a greater champion of justice! Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear! From out of the past comes the thundering hoofbeats of the great horse Silver! The Lone Ranger rides again!”
With the notes of the William Tell Overture in the background and a “Hi-yo Silver, Away!” the program was on the air. Sometimes in the background Tonto could be heard to urge his mount by calling out, “Get ’em up, Scout.” It seems they always arrived just in time to save the innocent and restore law and order.
The story was seldom historically authentic. The words spoken by Tonto were unrelated to any authentic Indian dialect. “Kemosabe” was just a word often used by Tonto, meaning friend, which was made up by the producers. However, it later appeared in dictionaries and encyclopedias. What was important was that the Lone Ranger stuck to a strict code of conduct. He never smoked, swore or drank alcohol, and he used grammatically correct speech, free from slang, and more important, he never shot to kill. All the captured outlaws were only slightly wounded.
At the end of the program, after the outlaws had been captured and peace was restored, someone would ask, “Who was that masked man?” The answer was always, “I thought you knew. That’s the Lone Ranger.” Fading into the distance could be heard, “Hi-yo Silver, Away!” It may sound a little “hokey” now, especially to the younger generation, but it sounded great when I was a kid.
The radio program was an instant hit. Children listened in rapt attention and parents approved the good moral example offered by the masked man. Soon after its first broadcast in 1939, other radio stations picked up the program and more than 20 million Americans soon were tuning into the “Lone Ranger” program three times a week.
The Lone Ranger’s transition from radio to TV and movies was easily accomplished. The Lone Ranger, staring Clayton Moore, became ABC’s first big hit in the early 1950s and remained on the air until 1957.The popular western also received broad overseas distribution and made Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels international stars.
The program helped define the golden age of the TV western and imitations like Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and Wild Bill Hickok soon followed. Today, the “Lone Ranger” TV program is still viewed on ABC networks.
