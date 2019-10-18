The true core values of the Republican and Democratic Parties are found in the platform of each party. Many people, especially those that considered themselves Democrats of the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s along with the professional working class people of today, are quickly realizing that the Republican Party more closely aligns with their core values.
In comparison of today’s important issues using those platforms, it is very clear and easy to see exactly where each party stands.
On the subject of life, Democrats trust women to make personal decisions about when and where to bear children even as a matter of convenience believing that the product of an egg and sperm has no independent status, standing, entitlements or rights that would usurp the decisions of the mother. Republicans believe that all innocent human life must be respected and safeguarded from fertilization to natural death and that the unborn, the aged, the physically or mentally challenged have a fundamental right to life.
On adoption, Democrats say they support adoption by parents regardless of marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Republicans support reducing time, bureaucracy and cost of adoption and oppose mandates denying mothers a traditional home setting, faith based adoptions or placing children with same sex couples.
On marriage, Democrats believe that the constitution should not discriminate in any form allowing all marriages regardless of gender. Republicans believe that marriage is God ordained, a legal and moral commitment between one natural man and one natural woman.
On reparative therapy, Democrats believe homosexuality is a normal, natural and positive variation of human sexual orientation, while Republicans believe in the legitimacy and efficacy of counseling which offers reparative therapy and treatment for those seeking healing and wholeness from their homosexual lifestyle.
On pornography, Democrats believe in full protection of civil and human rights free from government interference in their private lives. Republicans believe in the enforcement of laws regarding pornography believing that pornography is detrimental to the fabric of society.
On religion, Democrats believe no political group and no extremist group hold a lock on religious or ethical beliefs and values. Republicans, as America is a nation under God, founded on Judeo-Christian principles, we affirm the constitutional right of all individuals to worship as they choose without government interference or restriction.
On education, Democrats put the interest of children ahead of politics and ideology believing that the State Board of Education should listen to subject matter experts placing global warning, green energy, gender confusion and revisionist history above natural science, reading, mathematics, civics and history while strengthening oversight of home schooling. Republicans believe that education is the primary responsibility of parents where the role of the state is to help facilitate that responsibility. Republicans believe that parents can choose home schools, private schools or parochial schools without government interference.
On healthcare, Democrats believe healthcare is a right, including entitlement to birth control and funding for family planning and pregnancy prevention to also include gender reassignment surgery. Republicans believe healthcare should be between patient and physicians without government interference urging the passage of health care reform resulting in affordable health care through market based competitive and transparent health care systems which includes law suit reform and interstate competition.
On government, Democrats believe government exists to achieve as a community, state and nation what we can not achieve as individuals and that it must serve all citizens. Republicans strive to preserve the freedoms given us by God, implemented by our founding fathers and embodied by our constitution. We recognize that the traditional family is the strength of our nation. It is our solemn duty to protect life and develop responsible citizens. We understand that our economic success depends upon free market principles.
Once again I ask, do you want larger, more expensive, expansive, restrictive government that controls every motion of your everyday life, a government that penalizes the worker to accommodate the unproductive, a government that does for people what they should do for themselves, or do you want a government that allows you the freedom to be all you can be, the freedom to chose what is best for you and your family, a country with moral value and a future of prosperity for you children and grand children.
The choice is yours, bigger government or more liberty.
